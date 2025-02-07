Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 3.92% year-to-date. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.56% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 8.01% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and HES make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 3.37% on a year-to-date basis. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.07% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp is up 7.23% year-to-date. Combined, FE and DUK make up approximately 9.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
|Services
|-0.8%
|Healthcare
|-0.8%
|Materials
|-0.9%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
LYEL Insider Buying
Funds Holding MART
Funds Holding Jabil
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.