Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

February 07, 2025 — 02:32 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 3.92% year-to-date. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.56% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 8.01% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and HES make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 3.37% on a year-to-date basis. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.07% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp is up 7.23% year-to-date. Combined, FE and DUK make up approximately 9.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+0.3%
Utilities-0.2%
Financial-0.3%
Technology & Communications-0.4%
Industrial-0.5%
Consumer Products-0.6%
Services-0.8%
Healthcare-0.8%
Materials-0.9%

