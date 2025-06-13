Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.6%. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 3.42% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 14.60% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 8.06% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and APA make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) and CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 0.27% on a year-to-date basis. Boston Scientific Corp., meanwhile, is up 12.16% year-to-date, and CVS Health Corporation is up 52.37% year-to-date. Combined, BSX and CVS make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.6%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Utilities
|-0.8%
|Industrial
|-0.9%
|Consumer Products
|-1.0%
|Services
|-1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.0%
|Financial
|-1.1%
