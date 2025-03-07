Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 1.7%. Within the sector, Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB) and Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.6% and 5.8%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 9.80% year-to-date. Campbell's Company, meanwhile, is up 2.24% year-to-date, and Conagra Brands Inc is up 0.27% year-to-date. Combined, CPB and CAG make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 2.0% in midday trading, and up 2.29% on a year-to-date basis. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 16.96% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 7.77% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and ES make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +1.7% Utilities +1.7% Energy +1.7% Healthcare +1.3% Industrial +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.8% Services +0.5% Materials +0.5% Financial +0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Builders FirstSource shares outstanding history

 Institutional Holders of ACSG

 SKYL Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.