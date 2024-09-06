Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.3%. Within the sector, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) and Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 13.24% year-to-date. Hormel Foods Corp., meanwhile, is up 4.57% year-to-date, and Hershey Company is up 10.32% year-to-date. Combined, HRL and HSY make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 22.15% on a year-to-date basis. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 20.77% year-to-date, and DTE Energy Co is up 14.29% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and DTE make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.3% Utilities -0.5% Healthcare -0.5% Services -0.6% Industrial -0.9% Materials -0.9% Financial -1.3% Energy -1.5% Technology & Communications -2.0%

