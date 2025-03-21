Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.1%. Within that group, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 1.9%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 6.26% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 38.92% year-to-date, and Deckers Outdoor Corp., is down 41.97% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.6% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 8.44% on a year-to-date basis. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 37.99% year-to-date, and Palantir Technologies Inc is up 18.82% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and PLTR make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Services -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Financial -0.4% Industrial -0.6% Utilities -0.7% Energy -1.0% Materials -1.3%

