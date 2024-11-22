Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.2%. Within the sector, Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) and General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 11.12% year-to-date. Deckers Outdoor Corp., meanwhile, is up 72.75% year-to-date, and General Motors Co is up 63.81% year-to-date.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.0%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.0% and 5.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 21.81% on a year-to-date basis. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.99% year-to-date, and Rockwell Automation, Inc., is down 3.69% year-to-date. SMCI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+1.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Industrial
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.9%
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
