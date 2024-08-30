News & Insights

Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Technology & Communications

August 30, 2024 — 02:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.2%. Within the sector, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.4% and 1.4%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 11.20% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.03% year-to-date, and Kraft Heinz Co, is down 2.29% year-to-date. KHC makes up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.1% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 13.64% on a year-to-date basis. Intel Corp, meanwhile, is down 56.34% year-to-date, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is up 14.69% year-to-date. Combined, INTC and HPE make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Consumer Products+0.2%
Technology & Communications+0.2%
Financial+0.1%
Utilities0.0%
Industrial0.0%
Materials-0.1%
Services-0.2%
Healthcare-0.2%
Energy-0.5%

