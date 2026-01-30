Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.8%. Within that group, Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 16.5% and 4.6%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 6.07% year-to-date. Deckers Outdoor Corp., meanwhile, is up 12.24% year-to-date, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. is up 13.45% year-to-date. CL makes up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) and Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 0.17% on a year-to-date basis. Stryker Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.92% year-to-date, and Abbott Laboratories, is down 12.36% year-to-date. Combined, SYK and ABT make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|-0.0%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.4%
|Energy
|-0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.8%
|Industrial
|-1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.3%
|Materials
|-1.3%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
EVX Videos
XITK Options Chain
Institutional Holders of INN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.