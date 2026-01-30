Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.8%. Within that group, Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 16.5% and 4.6%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 6.07% year-to-date. Deckers Outdoor Corp., meanwhile, is up 12.24% year-to-date, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. is up 13.45% year-to-date. CL makes up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) and Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 0.17% on a year-to-date basis. Stryker Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.92% year-to-date, and Abbott Laboratories, is down 12.36% year-to-date. Combined, SYK and ABT make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.8% Healthcare -0.0% Financial -0.3% Services -0.4% Energy -0.5% Utilities -0.8% Industrial -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.3% Materials -1.3%

