In trading on Friday, construction shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of Comfort Systems USA, up about 21.7% and shares of IES Holdings up about 9.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are publishing shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Scholastic, trading higher by about 21.4% and Daily Journal, trading up by about 2.3% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Construction, Publishing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.