Friday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Trucking Stocks

October 11, 2024 — 12:00 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Axos Financial, up about 6.6% and shares of Bank7 up about 6.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by GXO Logistics, trading up by about 7.5% and TFI International, trading higher by about 3.9% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Trucking Stocks

