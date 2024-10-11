In trading on Friday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Axos Financial, up about 6.6% and shares of Bank7 up about 6.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by GXO Logistics, trading up by about 7.5% and TFI International, trading higher by about 3.9% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Trucking Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.