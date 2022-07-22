In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of CADIZ, up about 4.4% and shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico up about 3.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Hanger, trading higher by about 25% and Community Health Systems, trading up by about 17% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

