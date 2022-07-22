Markets
CDZI

Friday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of CADIZ, up about 4.4% and shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico up about 3.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Hanger, trading higher by about 25% and Community Health Systems, trading up by about 17% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Hospital & Medical Practitioners
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CDZI SBS HNGR CYH

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular