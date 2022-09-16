Markets
CDZI

Friday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, General Contractors & Builders

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of CADIZ, up about 4.8% and shares of Artesian Resources up about 3.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by M.D.C. Holdings, trading higher by about 2.2% and Lennar, trading up by about 2.1% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, General Contractors & Builders
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, General Contractors & Builders

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CDZIARTNAMDCLEN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular