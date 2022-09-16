In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of CADIZ, up about 4.8% and shares of Artesian Resources up about 3.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by M.D.C. Holdings, trading higher by about 2.2% and Lennar, trading up by about 2.1% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, General Contractors & Builders

