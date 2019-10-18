Friday Sector Leaders: Waste Management, Construction Stocks

In trading on Friday, waste management shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of Republic Services, up about 2.7% and shares of Clean Harbors up about 2.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are construction shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Westport Fuel Systems, trading up by about 4.4% and Dycom Industries, trading higher by about 2.7% on Friday.

