Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, not showing much of a loss. Within the sector, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 5.64% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.41% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 8.38% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and NEE make up approximately 15.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 1.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.6% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 6.22% on a year-to-date basis. Intel Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.88% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc is up 16.69% year-to-date. Combined, INTC and ANET make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.0% Technology & Communications -1.2% Industrial -1.2% Consumer Products -1.4% Financial -1.4% Materials -1.5% Services -1.8% Healthcare -2.3% Energy -2.5%

