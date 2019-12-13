Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.8%. Within the sector, PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.0% and 3.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 22.40% year-to-date. PPL Corp, meanwhile, is up 31.51% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc, is down 4.65% year-to-date. Combined, PPL and CNP make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) and SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 45.62% on a year-to-date basis. Adobe Inc, meanwhile, is up 41.33% year-to-date, and SBA Communications Corp is up 45.03% year-to-date. ADBE makes up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.8% Technology & Communications -0.0% Industrial -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Services -0.2% Healthcare -0.4% Financial -0.5% Materials -0.6% Energy -0.7%

