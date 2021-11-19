Markets
ATO

Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 9.64% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 1.30% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp is up 12.83% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and LNT make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.1% and 6.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 32.50% on a year-to-date basis. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is up 10.90% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc. is up 54.05% year-to-date. Combined, MU and ENPH make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Healthcare -0.1%
Industrial -0.1%
Materials -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Services -0.8%
Financial -0.8%
Energy -3.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATO LNT XLU MU ENPH

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular