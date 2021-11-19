Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 9.64% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 1.30% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp is up 12.83% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and LNT make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.1% and 6.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 32.50% on a year-to-date basis. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is up 10.90% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc. is up 54.05% year-to-date. Combined, MU and ENPH make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.2% Healthcare -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Materials -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Services -0.8% Financial -0.8% Energy -3.7%

