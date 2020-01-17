Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 3.25% year-to-date. Southern Company , meanwhile, is up 5.36% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 6.18% year-to-date. Combined, SO and AWK make up approximately 10.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) and Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 2.18% on a year-to-date basis. Yum! Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.52% year-to-date, and Lowe's Companies Inc is up 2.20% year-to-date. Combined, YUM and LOW make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Services +0.3% Financial +0.3% Materials +0.2% Healthcare +0.1% Technology & Communications +0.1% Industrial +0.1% Consumer Products -0.0% Energy -0.8%

