Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.6%. Within the sector, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 1.03% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.60% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc., is down 18.35% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and AWK make up approximately 18.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Services stocks, PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) and Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.2% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 31.59% on a year-to-date basis. PulteGroup Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.87% year-to-date, and Lennar Corp, is down 35.90% year-to-date. Combined, PHM and LEN make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.6%
Services +1.0%
Healthcare +0.8%
Financial +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Industrial +0.2%
Materials +0.2%
Energy 0.0%
Technology & Communications -1.0%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

