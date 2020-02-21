Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.8% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 9.46% year-to-date. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 17.53% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is up 1.81% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and PEG make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 1.51% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 11.92% year-to-date, and Newmont Corp is up 13.97% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and NEM make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Materials -0.1% Financial -0.8% Industrial -0.9% Healthcare -1.0% Consumer Products -1.1% Services -1.1% Energy -1.7% Technology & Communications -2.1%

