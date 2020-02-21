Markets
PNW

Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Materials

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.8% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 9.46% year-to-date. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 17.53% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is up 1.81% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and PEG make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 1.51% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 11.92% year-to-date, and Newmont Corp is up 13.97% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and NEM make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.4%
Materials -0.1%
Financial -0.8%
Industrial -0.9%
Healthcare -1.0%
Consumer Products -1.1%
Services -1.1%
Energy -1.7%
Technology & Communications -2.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PNW PEG XLU MOS NEM

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular