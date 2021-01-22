Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Markets
In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.1%. Within the sector, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 0.30% year-to-date. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.24% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp, is down 6.67% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and AEE make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) and AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.7% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 4.01% on a year-to-date basis. Incyte Corporation, meanwhile, is up 12.98% year-to-date, and AmerisourceBergen Corp. is up 10.83% year-to-date. Combined, INCY and ABC make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.1%
Healthcare +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Materials -0.4%
Industrial -0.6%
Financial -0.7%
Services -0.8%
Technology & Communications -0.8%
Energy -0.9%

