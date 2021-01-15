Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 2.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 0.24% year-to-date. NiSource Inc. , meanwhile, is down 0.63% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc, is down 0.88% year-to-date. Combined, NI and CNP make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 3.04% on a year-to-date basis. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is up 2.15% year-to-date, and Lilly (Eli) & Co is up 13.23% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and LLY make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.0% Healthcare 0.0% Services -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.4% Consumer Products -0.7% Financial -0.7% Materials -1.2% Industrial -1.3% Energy -3.2%

