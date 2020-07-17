Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.9%. Within that group, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 2.1% on the day, and down 5.52% year-to-date. AES Corp., meanwhile, is down 20.85% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, is down 5.79% year-to-date. Combined, AES and PEG make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.8%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.2% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and up 4.85% on a year-to-date basis. Intuitive Surgical Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.54% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc is up 15.35% year-to-date. Combined, ISRG and ALGN make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.9%
Healthcare +1.8%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Industrial +0.4%
Materials +0.3%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Financial -0.3%
Services -0.6%
Energy -1.6%

