Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.0%. Within the sector, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 24.71% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc , meanwhile, is up 17.51% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc is up 33.47% year-to-date. Combined, D and XEL make up approximately 11.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.9%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 5.11% on a year-to-date basis. Nektar Therapeutics, meanwhile, is down 42.76% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp is up 49.62% year-to-date. Combined, NKTR and EW make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.0% Healthcare +0.9% Financial +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Services +0.7% Materials +0.5% Energy -0.6%

