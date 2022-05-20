Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.8%. Within that group, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) are two large stocks leading the way, with ED showing a gain of 0.1% and EVRG flat on the day. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 0.15% year-to-date. Consolidated Edison Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.13% year-to-date, and Evergy Inc, is down 1.08% year-to-date. Combined, ED and EVRG make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 1.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) and Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 9.14% on a year-to-date basis. Eli Lilly, meanwhile, is up 7.27% year-to-date, and Pfizer Inc, is down 11.48% year-to-date. Combined, LLY and PFE make up approximately 10.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities -0.8%
Healthcare -1.1%
Energy -1.3%
Financial -1.4%
Consumer Products -1.6%
Industrial -1.9%
Technology & Communications -2.0%
Services -2.5%
Materials -2.5%

