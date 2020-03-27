Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 12.98% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 26.09% year-to-date, and Southern Company , is down 10.11% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and SO make up approximately 8.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 1.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR) and Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.8% and 6.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 2.6% in midday trading, and down 30.93% on a year-to-date basis. Extra Space Storage Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.28% year-to-date, and Ventas Inc, is down 45.72% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.5%
Financial -1.5%
Consumer Products -2.4%
Healthcare -3.0%
Technology & Communications -3.0%
Materials -4.0%
Services -4.6%
Industrial -4.6%
Energy -5.8%

