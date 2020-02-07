Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 6.22% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 1.70% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 11.23% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and NEE make up approximately 16.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Financial stocks, Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) and CME Group (Symbol: CME) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 0.26% on a year-to-date basis. Intercontinental Exchange Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.16% year-to-date, and CME Group is up 6.53% year-to-date. Combined, ICE and CME make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.2% Financial -0.6% Industrial -0.8% Consumer Products -0.9% Energy -0.9% Services -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.2% Healthcare -1.9% Materials -1.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.