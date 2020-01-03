Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 0.97% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.54% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 0.57% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and NEE make up approximately 14.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Energy stocks, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 0.57% on a year-to-date basis. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.57% year-to-date, and Concho Resources Inc is up 1.86% year-to-date. Combined, HES and CXO make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.2% Energy 0.0% Consumer Products -0.4% Services -0.5% Financial -0.5% Industrial -0.9% Healthcare -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.0% Materials -1.3%

