Markets
CMS

Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 0.97% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.54% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 0.57% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and NEE make up approximately 14.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Energy stocks, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 0.57% on a year-to-date basis. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.57% year-to-date, and Concho Resources Inc is up 1.86% year-to-date. Combined, HES and CXO make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.2%
Energy 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Services -0.5%
Financial -0.5%
Industrial -0.9%
Healthcare -1.0%
Technology & Communications -1.0%
Materials -1.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMS NEE XLU HES CXO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular