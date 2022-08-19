Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, up 0.2%. Within the sector, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 10.18% year-to-date. Southern Company, meanwhile, is up 20.21% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp is up 10.65% year-to-date. Combined, SO and ETR make up approximately 10.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.7% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 46.44% on a year-to-date basis. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 139.74% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 61.79% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and DVN make up approximately 7.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.2%
Energy +0.2%
Healthcare -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Financial -1.6%
Industrial -1.6%
Materials -1.7%
Services -1.9%
Technology & Communications -1.9%

