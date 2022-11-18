Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.7% on the day, and down 2.14% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.67% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 6.87% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and EIX make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.7%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 1.45% on a year-to-date basis. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is down 36.24% year-to-date, and Conagra Brands Inc is up 8.44% year-to-date. CAG makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Financial +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Industrial +0.4% Materials +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.1% Services -0.2% Energy -1.4%

