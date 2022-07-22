Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.6%. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 2.27% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.91% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 7.78% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and EXC make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 2.11% on a year-to-date basis. Philip Morris International Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.49% year-to-date, and Colgate-Palmolive Co., is down 8.09% year-to-date. Combined, PM and CL make up approximately 10.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Consumer Products -0.4% Financial -0.9% Industrial -1.1% Materials -1.1% Healthcare -1.2% Services -1.4% Energy -1.4% Technology & Communications -2.0%

