Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.5%. Within that group, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 0.37% year-to-date. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.15% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp is up 0.67% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and LNT make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.9%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.7% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 1.10% on a year-to-date basis. General Motors Co, meanwhile, is up 41.59% year-to-date, and Ford Motor Co. is up 52.28% year-to-date. Combined, GM and F make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.5% Consumer Products +0.9% Services +0.9% Financial +0.8% Industrial +0.7% Healthcare 0.0% Materials -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.7% Energy -0.7%

