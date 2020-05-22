Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 12.29% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.44% year-to-date, and Evergy Inc, is down 7.00% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and EVRG make up approximately 16.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) and Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.1% and 6.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 9.08% on a year-to-date basis. Coty, Inc., meanwhile, is down 65.11% year-to-date, and Harley-Davidson Inc, is down 31.58% year-to-date. Combined, COTY and HOG make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Healthcare +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.2% Services +0.1% Industrial 0.0% Financial -0.1% Materials -0.2% Energy -0.8%

