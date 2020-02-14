Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within the sector, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 8.77% year-to-date. Duke Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 12.46% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 13.30% year-to-date. Combined, DUK and AWK make up approximately 10.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 4.48% on a year-to-date basis. Newell Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.20% year-to-date, and J.M. Smucker Co. is up 6.80% year-to-date. Combined, NWL and SJM make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Consumer Products -0.0% Financial 0.0% Services -0.1% Materials -0.1% Industrial -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.4% Healthcare -0.7% Energy -1.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.