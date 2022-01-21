Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.2%. Within the sector, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and down 3.49% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.15% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc, is down 1.29% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and CNP make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 1.13% on a year-to-date basis. VF Corp., meanwhile, is down 6.34% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc, is down 10.43% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Industrial -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.6% Healthcare -0.8% Services -1.0% Financial -1.2% Energy -1.3% Materials -1.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.