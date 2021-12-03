Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 9.32% year-to-date. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.76% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 15.44% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and ED make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) and PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 7.50% on a year-to-date basis. PACCAR Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.06% year-to-date, and PepsiCo Inc is up 13.43% year-to-date. PEP makes up approximately 10.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.9% Consumer Products +0.2% Materials -0.3% Healthcare -0.6% Services -0.8% Industrial -1.2% Energy -1.3% Technology & Communications -1.5% Financial -1.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.