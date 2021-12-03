Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 9.32% year-to-date. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.76% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 15.44% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and ED make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) and PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 7.50% on a year-to-date basis. PACCAR Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.06% year-to-date, and PepsiCo Inc is up 13.43% year-to-date. PEP makes up approximately 10.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Services
|-0.8%
|Industrial
|-1.2%
|Energy
|-1.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.5%
|Financial
|-1.6%
