Friday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, up about 19.5% and shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, up about 9.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Alpha Metallurgical Resources, trading up by about 8.5% and Century Aluminum, trading higher by about 8.3% on Friday.

