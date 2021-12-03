Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.1%. Leading the group were shares of Marten Transport, up about 2.1% and shares of Knight-swift Transportation Holdings up about 1.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led by Universal, trading up by about 1.3% and British American Tobacco Industries, trading higher by about 1% on Friday.

