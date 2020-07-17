Friday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Marten Transport, up about 9.6% and shares of YRC Worldwide up about 5.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Heat Biologics, trading higher by about 27.7% and Capricor Therapeutics, trading higher by about 19.1% on Friday.

