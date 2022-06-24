In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 11.4%. Leading the group were shares of Usa Truck, up about 111% and shares of Covenant Logistics Group up about 13.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 5.1% as a group, led by Designer Brands, trading up by about 8.8% and The Gap, trading higher by about 8.5% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Apparel Stores

