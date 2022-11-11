In trading on Friday, textiles shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.2%. Leading the group were shares of A.K.A. Brands Holding, up about 22.2% and shares of Unifi up about 13.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day by about 3.9% as a group, led by Vuzix, trading higher by about 12.4% and Lantronix, trading higher by about 7.7% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Textiles, Computer Peripherals

