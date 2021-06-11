Friday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Friday, television & radio shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Urban One, up about 37.5% and shares of Salem Media Group up about 7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Eagle Bulk Shipping, trading higher by about 8% and Diana Shipping, trading up by about 5.4% on Friday.

