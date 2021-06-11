Markets
UONE

Friday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Shipping Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, television & radio shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Urban One, up about 37.5% and shares of Salem Media Group up about 7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Eagle Bulk Shipping, trading higher by about 8% and Diana Shipping, trading up by about 5.4% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Shipping Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Shipping Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UONE SALM EGLE DSX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular