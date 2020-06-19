Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Friday, television & radio shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.4%. Leading the group were shares of Urban One, up about 72.5% and shares of Ideanomics up about 8.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by Chesapeake Energy, trading higher by about 15.8% and Nextdecade, trading higher by about 15.8% on Friday.

