Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.4% and 3.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 0.02% year-to-date. F5 Networks, Inc., meanwhile, is up 7.89% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc, is down 4.20% year-to-date. Combined, FFIV and NOW make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 1.16% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.97% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 1.34% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and AWK make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.3% Utilities +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Services -0.2% Industrial -0.4% Consumer Products -0.6% Financial -0.7% Materials -1.2% Energy -1.2%

