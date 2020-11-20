Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.8% and 4.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 33.07% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is up 221.23% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc is up 29.01% year-to-date. MCHP makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 0.85% on a year-to-date basis. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.19% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 30.88% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and AWK make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.4% Utilities +0.2% Healthcare +0.2% Materials +0.1% Services -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Energy -0.6% Financial -0.7% Industrial -0.8%

