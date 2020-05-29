Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK) and Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 6.54% year-to-date. NortonLifeLock Inc, meanwhile, is up 32.62% year-to-date, and Citrix Systems Inc is up 31.96% year-to-date. Combined, NLOK and CTXS make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 7.25% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is down 0.49% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 0.08% year-to-date. Combined, ES and WEC make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Utilities +0.2%
Healthcare -0.4%
Services -0.7%
Materials -1.0%
Industrial -1.1%
Consumer Products -1.4%
Financial -1.6%
Energy -2.7%

