Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.6%. Within the sector, CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) and NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.5% on the day, and down 3.51% year-to-date. CDW Corp, meanwhile, is down 25.92% year-to-date, and NetApp, Inc., is down 29.79% year-to-date. Combined, CDW and NTAP make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.2%. Among large Services stocks, Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) and Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.0% and 6.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and down 13.32% on a year-to-date basis. Sysco Corp, meanwhile, is down 36.15% year-to-date, and Carmax Inc., is down 19.66% year-to-date. Combined, SYY and KMX make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.6% Services +1.2% Healthcare +1.2% Materials +1.1% Consumer Products +1.0% Financial +1.0% Industrial +0.8% Utilities +0.4% Energy +0.2%

