Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.8%. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.3% and 9.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 27.84% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.31% year-to-date, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc, is down 1.29% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and SEDG make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.2%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.2% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and down 32.72% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 52.93% year-to-date, and Charter Communications Inc, is down 32.80% year-to-date. CCL makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.8%
Services +1.2%
Financial +1.0%
Consumer Products +0.9%
Healthcare +0.9%
Industrial +0.7%
Materials +0.1%
Utilities -1.3%
Energy -5.2%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

