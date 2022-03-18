Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.3%. Within the sector, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (Symbol: CDAY) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.2% and 5.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.2% on the day, and down 11.55% year-to-date. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, meanwhile, is down 32.34% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp, is down 11.26% year-to-date. Combined, CDAY and NVDA make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 11.95% on a year-to-date basis. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 23.76% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp is up 3.59% year-to-date. LVS makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.3% Services +0.4% Healthcare +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Materials +0.1% Energy +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Financial -0.2% Utilities -1.0%

