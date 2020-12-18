Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) and Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.2% and 2.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 40.47% year-to-date. Fortinet Inc, meanwhile, is up 35.73% year-to-date, and Cadence Design Systems Inc is up 88.45% year-to-date. Combined, FTNT and CDNS make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.2%. Among large Materials stocks, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) and Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 18.48% on a year-to-date basis. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is down 0.92% year-to-date, and Vulcan Materials Co is up 0.95% year-to-date. Combined, MLM and VMC make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Materials +0.2%
Utilities -0.3%
Industrial -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Healthcare -0.6%
Services -0.7%
Financial -1.5%
Energy -2.2%

