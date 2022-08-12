Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.7%. Within that group, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.8% and 4.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.5% on the day, and down 13.41% year-to-date. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is up 5.29% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc., is down 29.37% year-to-date. Combined, ON and AMAT make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.4%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and down 9.92% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 19.78% year-to-date, and International Paper Co, is down 3.31% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and IP make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.7% Materials +1.4% Utilities +1.3% Financial +1.2% Industrial +1.1% Services +1.0% Healthcare +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Energy +0.3%

